At Paris summit, World Bank lays out plans to tackle natural disasters

Citing the war in Ukraine, climate crisis, a fledgling pandemic recovery, widening disparity and declining progress, Banga said it was time the World Bank adopted a new vision.

"This urgency motivates us to write a new playbook that will drive impactful development, leading to better quality of life and jobs for people," Banga was due to say.

The summit aims to create multifaceted roadmaps that can be used over the next 18-24 months, ranging from debt relief to climate finance. Many of the topics on the agenda take up suggestions from a group of developing countries, led by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, dubbed the 'Bridgetown Initiative'.

"The international financial system is no longer adapted to face financing challenges the world faces today so this is an opportunity to get everyone around the table," said a senior French diplomat.

The coronavirus pandemic pushed many poor countries into debt distress as they were expected to continue servicing their obligations in spite of the massive shock to their finances.

Africa's debt woes are coupled with the dual challenge faced by some of the world's poorest countries in tackling the impacts of climate change while adapting to the green transition.