Tight grain, oilseed supplies to keep prices elevated

Corn Cv1 and soybeans Sv1 climbed to their highest in a decade, while Malaysia's benchmark crude palm oil prices FCPOc3 climbed to a record high in March.

Wheat prices have since dropped to pre-war levels and palm oil has lost around 40% of its value, amid fears of a global recession, China's COVID-19 restrictions and an extension of the Black Sea corridor deal for Ukrainian grain exports.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR 2023?

While flooding in Australia, the world's second largest wheat exporter, in recent weeks has caused extensive damage to the crop which was ready for harvest, a severe drought is expected shrink Argentina's wheat crop by almost 40%.

This will reduce global wheat availability in the first half of 2023.

A lack of rainfall in the US Plains, where the winter crop ratings are running at the lowest since 2012, could dent supplies for the second half of the year.

For rice, prices are expected to remain high as long as export duties imposed earlier this year by India, the world's biggest supplier, remain in place, traders said.

"Rice availability in most exporting countries is pretty thin except India, but it has export duties in place to reduce sales," said one Singapore-based trader at an international trading company.

"If we get a production shock in any of the top exporting or importing counties, it can really swing the market upside."

The outlook for corn and soybeans in South America looks bright for its harvest in early 2023, although recent dryness in parts of Brazil, the world's top bean exporter, has raised worries.

US domestic supplies of key crops including corn, soybeans and wheat are expected to remain snug into 2023, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

The agency is forecasting US corn supplies to fall to a decade low before the 2023 harvest, while soybean stocks were seen at a seven-year low and wheat ending stocks are forecast at the lowest in 15 years.

Palm oil, the world's most consumed edible oil, is taking a hit from tropical storms across Southeast Asia where high costs have resulted in lower use of fertilizer.

Still, higher prices of grains and cereals have encouraged farmers to plant more crops in some countries including India, China and Brazil.