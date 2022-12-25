Remember the war weary and the poor, pope urges on Christmas Eve

Pope Francis on Saturday led the world's Catholics into Christmas, saying in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts that the level of greed and hunger for power was such that some wanted to "consume even their neighbours".

Francis, celebrating the 10th Christmas of his pontificate, presided at a solemn Christmas Eve Mass in St Peter's Basilica. It was the first with a capacity crowd of about 7,000 following several years of restricted attendance because of COVID.

About 4,000 other people participated outside in St Peter's Square on a relatively warm night.

As has been the case for the past several months, a knee ailment prevented Francis from standing for long periods, delegating a cardinal to be the main celebrant at the altar of the largest church in Christendom.