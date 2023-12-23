    বাংলা

    France grounds aircraft bound to Nicaragua with some 300 Indians on board

    French media including BFM TV and France 3 reported that authorities were probing suspicions of human trafficking

    Published : 23 Dec 2023, 05:26 AM
    Updated : 23 Dec 2023, 05:26 AM

    France has grounded a charter flight headed to Nicaragua carrying 303 Indian passengers, and a judicial investigation into the conditions and purposes of the trip has been launched, local officials in the eastern Marne region said on Friday.

    French media including BFM TV and France 3 reported that authorities were probing suspicions of human trafficking.

    The flight, carried out by a Romanian charter company, had departed from Dubai on Thursday and landed at the small Vatry airport for a technical stopover when police intervened, the Marne prefect's office said in an e-mailed statement.

    "The reception hall at Vatry airport was transformed into a waiting area with individual beds to provide passengers with the best possible reception conditions", it said, adding that a judicial investigation had been opened.

    The local public prosecution office could not immediately be reached for comment.

