Biden to reassure Philippines' Marcos as China tensions flare

President Joe Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will agree on Monday to new guidelines for stronger military cooperation, US officials said, underscoring a dramatic turnaround in US-Philippine relations over the past year.

The guidelines focus on military coordination across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace, while the US administration will also transfer three C-130 aircraft and look to send additional patrol vessels to the Philippines.

Biden will also reaffirm a 1951 Mutual Defence Treaty that calls for the United States to act in the event of an armed attack on the Philippine military, the officials said in a briefing call for reporters.

The summit is the centerpiece of a four-day US visit by Marcos that started on Sunday, the first by a Philippine president in more than 10 years.

Marcos became president last year and has sought warm relations with both the United States and China, who are vying for influence in the Asia-Pacific region.