Malaysia's Muhyiddin leads in general election, with Anwar close behind

A new coalition led by former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was leading a hotly contested general election on Saturday, with opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim a close second, early results from the Election Commission showed.

As Malaysians headed out to vote in a country that has seen three prime ministers in as many years, opinion polls were forecasting Anwar's alliance would take the most seats in parliament but fail to reach the majority needed to form a government.

But Muhyiddin's new alliance, which includes a Malay-centric conservative party and an Islamist party that has touted shariah law, made strong gains.

The other main contender - Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's ruling Barisan Nasional coalition - was losing ground in traditional strongholds to Muhyiddin's bloc, the results showed.

As of 1630 GMT, the Election Commission had announced results for 123 of the 222 parliamentary seats. Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional alliance won 42 seats, while Anwar's multi-racial coalition won 36.