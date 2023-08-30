Pope decries 'terrible world war' on environment, announces new writing

Describing nature as a "sacred gift from the creator," the pope urged people to take the side of the "victims of environmental and climatic injustice".



He called for an end to "the senseless war on our common home, it is a terrible world war".



US climate envoy and former Secretary of state John Kerry told Reuters in an interview in June after meeting the pope that the 2015 encyclical had a "profound impact" on the climate conference that year which set goals to limit global warming.



In the eight years since Laudato Si was published, the world has seen an increase in extreme weather events such as more intense and prolonged heat waves, more frequent wildfires and more severe hurricanes.



Francis said last month that such events showed that more urgent action was needed to tackle climate change and appealed to world leaders "to do something more concrete to limit polluting emissions".