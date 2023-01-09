    বাংলা

    France ready to back Pakistan in talks with creditors, says Macron

    The European nation pledge to continue to provide expertise and some financial support to the country which suffered a severe blow on its economy due to last year's flood

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Jan 2023, 10:10 AM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2023, 10:10 AM

    French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris was ready to support Pakistan in its talks with financial institutions, as the country faces huge losses from recent floods.

    France will continue to provide expertise and some financial support to the country, Macron said in a video address as Pakistan and the United Nations held a conference in Geneva aimed at marshalling support to rebuild the country.

    The floods, blamed on climate change, dealt a severe blow to Pakistan's strained economy while displacing some 8 million people and killing at least 1,700. Rebuilding efforts are now estimated to cost more than $16 billion.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Ukrainian serviceman is seen in a trench at a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 7, 2023.
    No sign of losses in attack Russia said killed Ukrainian troops
    Russia's says the strike on the buildings in Kramatorsk is revenge for a deadly Ukrainian attack earlier this year on Russian barracks
    FILE PHOTO: A boat carrying Rohingya refugees, including women and children, is seen stranded in waters off the coast of Bireuen, Aceh province, Indonesia, Dec 27, 2021, in this still image taken from a video.
    Boat with 185 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia's Aceh
    Hundreds of Rohingya have reached Aceh in the past few months, including a boat that washed ashore carrying 174 in late December
    The South Korean and American flags fly next to each other at Yongin, South Korea, August 23, 2016.
    United States, South Korea to partner on advanced air mobility development
    The two nations signed a declaration to collaborate and share information on advanced air mobility projects and work together to promote the safety oversight the projects
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas service at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia January 7, 2023.
    Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for its support
    Russia's defence ministry said its forces in Ukraine would maintain a ceasefire in honour of Orthodox Christmas despite Ukraine rejecting the truce offer

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher