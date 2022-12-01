UN seeks record $51.5bn aid 'lifeline' next year

The United Nations and partners on Thursday launched an appeal for a record $51.5 billion in aid money for 2023, with tens of millions of additional people expected to need humanitarian assistance.

The UN Global Humanitarian Overview estimates that an extra 65 million people will need help next year, bringing the total to 339 million in 68 countries.

That represents more than 4% of the people on the planet or about the population of the United States.

"Humanitarian needs are shockingly high, as this year's extreme events are spilling into 2023," said the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, citing the war in Ukraine and drought in the Horn of Africa.