No clear winner in US, China contest in the Pacific

At the same time, USAID Administrator Samantha Power visited the two biggest Pacific Islands nations, Papua New Guinea and Fiji, opening offices there for the first time and pledging support for the region. The United States and PNG signed a defence cooperation agreement in May.

The USAID office in PNG will also serve Vanuatu, which has closer ties to China and Solomon Islands, which signed a security pact with China last year and which US officials say has so far not agreed to any US aid.

Speaking at the inauguration of the regional office in Fiji, Power said Washington had heard the Pacific's biggest request: "first and foremost, to be present."

"Our region is more secure with a strong US presence in our Blue Pacific," Fiji's Assistant Foreign Minister Lenora Qereqeretabua said this week. In June, Qereqeretabua had led a delegation to China.

Meanwhile, Fiji Military Force Commander Ratu Jone Logavatu Kalouniwai said on Friday after the defence chiefs meeting, the geopolitical situation meant Fiji needed to develop networks to link up with "huge military establishments".

"The rules based order is the only thing that allows small countries like Fiji to become equals when we work with larger nations," he said in a video statement.

Former Chinese diplomat Denghua Zhang, a research fellow at the Australian National University, said as the US and China intensify their rivalry, it will be difficult for countries to balance their aid relationships with both powers.