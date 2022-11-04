German Chancellor Scholz lands in Beijing for one-day visit

The plane carrying German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and a delegation of business leaders landed in Beijing on Friday morning, according to flight-tracking website RadarBox, kicking off the first visit by a leader of a G7 nation to China in three years.

China's strict zero-COVID policy and growing tensions with the West have made it unfeasible for leaders of major western powers to visit China, while Chinese President Xi Jinping has only just resumed foreign trips.

But amid the economic strain on Germany, mainly caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Scholz will be looking to emphasise the need for continued cooperation with China, analysts say.