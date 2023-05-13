Sustainable food - not more of it - needed as global hunger soars

That means when climate change slashes production in one or more key producers, or a conflict breaks out in one, "global supply chains are disrupted... (and) the whole global food system is impacted".

In the wake of the Ukraine invasion, food costs also rose as speculators, hedge funds and a handful of big agribusiness companies that control most global food trade made profits, said De Schutter, who is also a UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights.

He suggested that finding ways to wean global agricultural production off its heavy reliance on fossil fuel-based fertilizers could be a key way to protect access to food from volatile oil and gas prices.

Helping poorer countries escape their often heavy debt burdens could also help them shore up their food security, allowing them to focus more on growing food for their own people rather than raising export crops to bring in the cash needed to service debt, De Schutter said.

COMPETING ANSWERS

Benton, of Chatham House, said two very different views of how to achieve future security are now competing.

In the first, the assumption that the world will need 50% more food by 2050 - in part to meet growing demand for meat and dairy as poor countries grow richer - demands much more intensive production from limited agricultural land.

That view assumes agriculture in the future will become much more technological and centralised, with heavy use of drones, satellites and the "internet of things" driving smarter production - and likely resulting in fewer farm jobs.

The second view, however, envisions farmers shifting to more ecologically friendly, smaller-scale and less fossil fuel-intensive agriculture, with food demand not growing significantly because food waste is cut and meat-intensive diets decline.

"Everybody agrees food system transformation is needed" - just not what kind, said Molly Anderson, a food studies professor at Middlebury College in the United States.

Seth Watkins, a farmer in the US state of Iowa, said at this week's food conference that he had seen first-hand how intensive farming systems were damaging soil health, raising questions about the long-term viability of farming, especially as climate change impacts worsen.

"Often (a focus on) technology holds us back from the sustainable solutions we need to fix our food system," he said, calling for a switch to more environmentally friendly and low-carbon ways of producing food.

Decisions made now are crucial because "it's our own regeneration or extinction we're talking about," Watkins said.

Susan Chomba, director of the Vital Landscapes in Africa programme for the World Resources Institute, said efforts to cut food waste were particularly crucial as key farm resources from available land to water grow scarcer.

"No matter how much we try to produce, if we can't address what is lost and wasted it's a counterproductive process," she said in an interview.

A range of powerful vested interests stand in the way of shifting food systems to effectively manage growing hunger, climate threats and ecological decline, the analysts said.

Worsening disinformation and a rise in authoritarian governments around the world also are acting as a brake on change, they said.

But with hunger growing fast and new challenges appearing - from an expected drought-spawning El Nino weather pattern emerging this June to new conflict in Sudan, adding to humanitarian burdens - public discontent and pressures on politicians for change are also likely to increase.

"Because we're not tackling the environmental crisis, the disruptions we see are going to get bigger and bigger," warned Benton of Chatham House.