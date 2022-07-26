Pope has fun, security frets, as pontiff takes wheelchair detour

Pope Francis had some fun on Monday and made Canadian security sweat when he asked a Vatican aide to push his wheelchair close to people waiting outside a church instead of going to his car as planned.

Francis had just finished a visit to the Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton, the capital of Alberta, which followed a trip to Maskwacis, where he issued a historic apology for Catholicism's role in the country's notorious residential school system.

Leaving the small church, he noted that many people who could not get inside were pressed behind temporary wire fencing.