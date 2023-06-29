Satellite images appear to show build-up at Wagner base in Belarus

Satellite images of a military base southeast of the Belarus capital Minsk appear to show new facilities set up in recent days, suggesting the swift construction of a base for Wagner, the Russian mercenary company behind an abortive mutiny.

Russian media have reported that Wagner, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrived in Belarus on Tuesday, could set up a new base at a vacant military facility near the town of Asipovichi, about 90 km (50 miles) from Minsk.

Images captured by the European Space Agency's Sentinel 2 satellites on Jun 27 show rows of long structures in the nearby village of Tsel, in a field which had appeared empty on Jun 14.