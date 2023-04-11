    বাংলা

    Japan to chair G7 finance meeting in Washington

    The meeting will discuss the global economy and financial markets, the strengthening of supply chains and the Ukraine crisis

    Reuters
    Published : 11 April 2023, 02:55 AM
    Updated : 11 April 2023, 02:55 AM

    Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that Japan would chair a Group of Seven (G7) financial leaders' meeting on Wednesday in Washington to discuss the global economy and financial markets, the strengthening of supply chains and the Ukraine crisis.

    The G7, which includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United States and Japan, is expected to reaffirm its solidarity in providing financial support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, Japanese officials have said.

    G7 to discuss Ukraine support at April 12 meeting -Suzuki

    Recent global market jitters, inflation also among issues

    G20 to discuss way to resolve developing countries' debt

    Suzuki said Japan wanted to explain its financial support for Ukraine to G7 peers, as Tokyo proceeds with legal revisions needed to provide loans and other measures to back the war-torn country.

    "As we lead the debate as G7 chair, we will exchange frank opinions about recent market developments and inflation and want to maintain close coordination on international cooperation in strengthening of supply chains," Suzuki added. He was speaking to reporters shortly before leaving for Washington.

    The G7 financial leaders' meeting will be held on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual gatherings.

    At the broader G20 gathering, which is chaired by India this year, financial leaders are expected to discuss support for developing countries that are saddled with debt and other issues surrounding global economy, Suzuki said.

    "Japan has actively contributed to debt problems and support for developing countries. We want to explain Japan's efforts and to promote international cooperation," he added.

    Developing countries have accumulated debt after years of cheap money channelled via advanced economies' monetary easing. A more recent interest rate tightening cycle, with the exception of Japan, has made it harder for some of those countries to repay debt.

    RELATED STORIES
    Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki speaks to media at Finance Ministry in Tokyo, Japan December 20, 2022.
    G7 finance chiefs to meet on Feb 23 to discuss measures against Russia
    Japan will chair the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the G7 nations in the Indian city of Bengaluru
    India's Information Minister Anurag Thakur addresses a news conference after welcoming delegates to G20 finance officials meeting near Bengaluru, India, Feb 22, 2023.
    India accepts gas panel report, lowers gas prices
    The price will apply to industrial buyers and companies in the fertiliser and city gas distribution sectors
    Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 07/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin (L) and Ravindra Jadeja celebrate the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh as team captain Virat Kohli gestures (R).
    Test Championship driving trend towards shorter matches
    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said they are making the game interesting for the audience, mentioning three Test matches in Pakistan which people called boring
    Delegates ride in a buggy at G20 finance officials meeting venue near Bengaluru, India, February 22, 2023.
    India avoids mention of war at G20 meeting
    Modi made direct no mention of the war in his address to G20 finance ministers, although the conflict and its effect on the world are likely to dominate the two-day meeting

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan