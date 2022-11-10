Faulty system, poor pilot monitoring contributed to Sriwijaya Air crash: Indonesian investigators

A faulty automatic engine throttle system that was not properly monitored by pilots led to a deadly January 2021 crash of a Sriwijaya Co BA.N 737-500 jet, Indonesia's air accident investigator KNKT said in a final report on Thursday.

The crash into the Java Sea after take-off from Jakarta, which killed all 62 people on board, was Indonesia's third major commercial plane crash in just over six years and shone a spotlight on its poor air safety record.

Problems with the autothrottle system that automatically controls engine power had been reported 65 times in the 26-year-old jet's maintenance logs since 2013 and were still unresolved before the accident, the agency said in its 202-page report.

A working autothrottle is not required for a plane to be dispatched because pilots can control the thrust levers manually.