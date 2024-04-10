Fire in packed Hong Kong building kills five, dozens in hospital

Around 150 people were evacuated to safety, the city's government said, while 40 people were sent to public hospitals.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said he had instructed authorities to make an "all-out" effort to treat the injured, while different government departments were investigating the cause of the fire.

The blaze, rated three in the city's five-grade system, was brought under control by 8:54am (0054 GMT), an hour after fire services were alerted to the fire in Jordan, an area teeming with homes and offices across the harbour from the financial centre.