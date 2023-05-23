    বাংলা

    Ukraine courts Africa and 'Global South' as peace plans proliferate

    South Africa earlier said that Kyiv and Moscow had agreed to discuss a peace plan with African leaders

    Reuters
    Published : 23 May 2023, 06:36 AM
    Updated : 23 May 2023, 06:36 AM

    Ukraine's foreign minister began a tour of African countries this week, stepping up wartime Kyiv's diplomatic push to challenge Russian influence in the "Global South" and cement the vision laid out by Ukraine as the only path to peace.

    Top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba said his main priority was to get African countries to endorse President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan as he travelled to Morocco on his second tour of Africa since Russia invaded in February last year.

    "Important negotiations lie ahead with African leaders and business," he wrote on Instagram, saying he aimed to win support for the uninterrupted flow of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea and secure new openings for Ukrainian business.

    The tour follows three days of diplomacy by Zelensky at the Arab League of Nations on Friday and then at a Group of Seven summit in Japan. As well as G7 leaders, he met those of India, Indonesia, Iraq and the Saudi crown prince during his travels.

    Political analysts say Ukraine is accelerating its push to court the Global South - a term meaning Latin America, Africa and much of Asia - and that the effort has taken on greater importance as rival peace proposals to end the war in Ukraine have popped up in other capitals.

    China, which has touted its own peace plan, sent a top envoy to Kyiv, Moscow and European capitals to discuss a "political settlement" this month. South Africa said last week Kyiv and Moscow had agreed to discuss a peace plan with African leaders. The Vatican also fleshed out a peace mission this month.

    "The urgency is because of these peace plans which are popping up," said Alyona Getmanchuk, a political expert who heads the New Europe Center, a think-tank in Kyiv.

    "At some point, Ukraine realised that it had under-performed in the Global South for many, many years," said Getmanchuk.

    JULY PEACE SUMMIT?

    Ukraine says Zelensky's 10-point "peace formula", which envisages the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian land, must be the basis for any settlement of the war launched by Russia.

    Speaking at the G7 over the weekend, Zelensky proposed holding a global peace summit in July to promote the formula. Denmark's foreign minister said on Monday that Copenhagen would be prepared to host it.

    The minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, said it would be "necessary to build interest and involvement from countries like India, Brazil and China."

    While the West has poured military, financial and humanitarian aid into Ukraine, Russia has bolstered its relations with Global South powers during the war, including by selling more of its energy to India and China.

    Russia has been nurturing ties in Africa for years and plans to hold an Africa-Russia summit in St Petersburg in July. Moscow's veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, toured the continent last year and visited at least twice this year.

    "There's a growing realisation in Europe and Ukraine that there's a risk that this war will come to be seen as essentially a European conflict that other countries don't need to be concerned about and don't need to condemn," said Nigel Gould-Davies, an expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

    "What we have here is Europe and Ukraine responding to Russia's concerted efforts to create a narrative in the world about the war that does not condemn the war and seeks to maintain a relationship with Russia," he added.

    Kuleba did not say which countries he would visit on his latest tour of Africa.

    His first tour last October took him to Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Kenya before it was cut short when Russia launched a campaign of missile and drone strikes targeting critical infrastructure in the run-up to winter.

    RELATED STORIES
    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to questions in parliament, regarding the electricity crisis, in Cape Town, South Africa, May 11, 2023. REUTERS
    Russia, Ukraine agree African mission on peace plan: Ramaphosa
    The South African president says Puthin and Zelensky have agreed to receive a group of African leaders to discuss the potential peace plan for the conflict
    South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2020.
    S Africa rand hits new all-time low versus dollar
    By 0710 GMT on Friday the rand was about 1% weaker than its previous close at 19.3900 to the US dollar , taking losses since the start of the week to more than 5%
    A cheetah looks on after being sedated, before being flown with eleven others from South Africa to India under an agreement between the two governments to introduce the African cats to the South Asian country over the next decade, at Rooiberg veterinary facility, Limpopo province, South Africa, February 17, 2023.
    India says other African cheetahs well after two deaths
    The cheetahs were moved to central India's Kuno National Park in the initial phase of a plan to revive the species
    Sibongile Molete, one of 40 novice swimmers, gestures during her swimming lessons at a public pool in Soweto, South Africa, Mar 28, 2023.
    S African older women splash their way to health in Soweto pool
    More than 40 older women go to the pool every week during the summer to face their fear of drowning and improve their health

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk