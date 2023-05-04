"We will still require agreements and arrangements to allow for movement of staff and supplies," UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said from Port Sudan, where many people have fled after more than two weeks of fighting between the army and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"We will need to have agreement at the highest level and very publicly, and we will need to deliver those commitments into local arrangements that can be depended on," he told reporters via video link from the Red Sea port.

Air strikes were heard in the capital Khartoum on Wednesday even as warring factions agreed to a new seven-day ceasefire from Thursday, weakening chances for a lasting truce.