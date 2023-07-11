Meet the women pioneers creating green jobs in Arab countries

GENDER DISCRIMINATION

Gender bias can make it harder to find clients, too, said Basima Abdulrahman, 37, founder and CEO of KESK, which calls itself the "first Iraqi Greentech company".

Frustrated that her professional life was not focused on fighting climate change, Abdulrahman quit her job as a structural engineer with the United Nations and launched KESK.

The company provides solar-powered air conditioning units. They also provide engineering services and equip Iraqi business with solar energy systems.

Despite growing demand for such equipment in a country with strong solar power potential, Abdulrahman said it had taken her nine months to land her first client.

Convincing buyers, and investors, is a constant battle, she said.

"When I go into a meeting and I know there's a 99% chance that they'll say 'no' and a 1% chance they'll say 'yes', I'm going to focus on how to convert that 1% to a 100%," she said.

Besides changing traditional ideas about women's role, numerous practical hurdles must be overcome for women to have a bigger presence in the labour market - from adequate childcare to parental leave, said feminist researcher Farah Daibes.

A commitment to a more equitable distribution of senior positions among men and women should also include "committing to ending all forms of discrimination and harassment in the work place", said Daibes, who works at Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, a German political foundation.

MOROCCAN DROUGHT

Bougarrani's business plan started off as a childhood dream: she wanted to safely swim in the river that ran through her grandfather's village of Ait Bouguemez in the Atlas Mountains south of Marrakech.

Growing up, many of the kids around her would get sick with fever and diarrhoea after mistakenly drinking while swimming in the waterway.

As climate change fuels more frequent and severe droughts around the world, the low-tech water treatment approach used by GREEN WATECH is helping villagers make better use of limited supplies - for household use, and agriculture.

Last year, the worst drought in decades left Moroccan farmers facing what one industry official dubbed a "catastrophic year" as rainfall was 64% below average, emptying reservoirs that were already depleted.

Since its launch in 2018, GREEN WATECH has installed water treatment systems in 22 Moroccan villages, including Bougarrani's grandfather's.

"The idea was really to listen to the needs of this population and not to import something just to import it," Bougarrani said.