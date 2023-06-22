Time running short as search for Titanic sub focuses on undersea sounds

The US Coast Guard said remotely operated vehicles (ROV) were deployed underwater near where Canadian aircraft recorded the noises using sonar buoys on Tuesday and Wednesday but have not found any sign of the Titan yet.

Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said at a press conference that analysis of the noises has been "inconclusive."

"When you're in the middle of a search-and-rescue case, you always have hope," he said. "With respect to the noises specifically, we don't know what they are, to be frank with you." Officials did not offer a detailed description of the sounds.

Even if the submersible is located, retrieving it presents huge logistical challenges, given the extreme conditions miles (thousands of meters) below the surface.

Teams from the United States, Canada and France using airplanes and ships have searched more than 10,000 square miles (25,900 square km) of open sea, roughly twice the land mass of the US state of Connecticut.

The 22-foot (6.7-meter) submersible Titan, operated by US-based OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent at 8 am on Sunday. It lost contact with its surface support ship near the end of what should have been a two-hour dive to the Titanic.

Sean Leet, who heads a company that jointly owns the support ship, the Polar Prince, told reporters on Wednesday that "all protocols were followed" but declined to give a detailed account of how communication ceased.