Italy urges 'stop' to migrant boats as shipwreck death toll hits 63

"The more people depart, the more risk dying," she told RAI public television. "The only way to tackle this issue seriously, with humanity, is to stop the departures."

Her interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, meanwhile attracted widespread criticism after he blamed migrants as well as traffickers, for embarking on dangerous sea journeys with their families.

"Desperation can never justify traveling in conditions that endanger the lives of their children," he said.

"Dear Minister Piantedosi, if a mother chooses to put her child, the most precious thing she has, on a boat, it is because she is fleeing from greater danger and desperation," Raffaella Paita, a senator from the centrist Italia Viva party, said.

"It would be wise to think before you speak. You have no humanity," she added.

The minister shot back at opponents, saying it was "shameful" to mount a polemic over his words, and said the government was also committed to opening up legal migration channels.

He mentioned the "humanitarian corridors", a initiative run by Christian groups which he said had airlifted to Italy more than 600 migrants since October, when Meloni's administration was installed.

In the same period of time, at least 41,000 migrants came to Italy via boat trips.

The vast majority of migrant boats departed from North Africa, but increasing numbers have left from Turkey over the past two years, including some 16,000 in 2022 -- 15% of all arrivals.

The United Nations Missing Migrants Project has registered more than 20,000 deaths and disappearances in the central Mediterranean since 2014, including more than 220 this year, making it the most dangerous migrant route in the world.