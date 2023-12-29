Baby saved from Gaza rubble after mother killed in Israeli strike

'I WAS SHAKING. I WAS TERRIFIED'

Rafah's hospitals were already dealing with the nightly influx of wounded people taken out of bombed houses.

Nadeen Abdulatif, 13, stood by a pile of debris next to the Rafah house where she and her family had taken shelter after their own home in Gaza City was ruined by an air strike targeting the building next door, which killed her older brother.

She could not stop thinking about being killed, or her other brother dying, she said. The air strike during the night had blown out the windows and rattled the building.

"My brother was shaking. I was shaking. I was scared. I didn't move from my place because of how terrified I was," she said.

At another air strike site, rescuers had pulled out two infant girls. In an ambulance, medics sponged a thick layer of dust from their faces as a badly bleeding boy sat opposite them, dazed.

In the hospital, children lay for treatment on the floor. A boy with bandages around his head and blood covering his face was crying. Next to him lay another boy with a brace around his neck. The two little girls lay on a stretcher.

Israel says it is doing what it can to protect civilians, saying Hamas is responsible for harm that comes to them by operating amongst them. Hamas denies this.