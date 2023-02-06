    বাংলা

    Western producers suspend sunflower seed shipments to Russia: Izvestia

    Russia's agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement last week that it had suspended seed shipments from Syngenta Seeds from Feb 1

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Feb 2023, 01:54 PM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2023, 01:54 PM

    Three Western seed producers have suspended sunflower seed shipments to Russia and paused customers' bids for purchases, the Izvestia newspaper reported on Monday, citing letters received by several Russian agricultural firms.

    According to the report, Germany's Bayer, Swiss agrochemicals group Syngenta and seed firm Nuseed have suspended contracts with some Russian customers and revised prices.

    "As of Feb 1, we are discontinuing existing invoices for sunflower seeds, suspending shipments, the creation of new invoices and also the processing of all incoming orders for shipments of sunflower hybrid seeds," Izvestia quoted Syngenta as saying in a letter.

    It added that this measure was taken due to "restrictions on the import of hybrid sunflower seeds from a number of countries".

    Syngenta declined to comment. Bayer and Nuseed did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

    Russia's agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement last week that it had suspended seed shipments from Syngenta Seeds from Feb 1, citing concerns about the spread of phomopsis, a fungal disease that affects sunflowers.

    It said imports of seeds from Syngenta Espana and Syngenta France had been banned from Nov 21 for the same reason.

    Eduard Zernin, head of the Russian Union of Grain Exporters, said the decision to suspend imports "was made over a batch of a particular supplier's seeds, but caused an inflated and inappropriate reaction from other companies, in our view".

    "The synchronised nature of the letters also raises questions," he added.

    Izvestia reported Russia's agriculture ministry as saying the market has already stocked up on what it needs and does not see any risks for the 2023 sowing campaign, even if Western seed suppliers decide to completely withdraw from Russia.

    Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said in January that his ministry had not abandoned plans for quotas on seed imports. Izvestia quoted the agriculture ministry on Monday as saying it does not impede seed imports if they meet all product safety requirements.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rescuers carry out a girl from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023.
    Israel says it's ready to send Syria quake aid soon
    It would be rare cooperation between the enemy neighbours
    People search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
    EU mobilises over 10 rescue teams to Turkey
    Italy, Spain and Slovakia have offered their rescue teams to Turkey as well
    People gather as rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria Feb 6, 2023.
    2nd earthquake hits Turkey's south: disaster agency
    Earlier on Monday a major quake struck the same region, leading to hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries
    Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in Al Atarib, Syria February 6, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media.
    Earthquake death toll about 1,700 in Turkey, Syria
    A rescue operation is underway across much of southern Turkey and northern Syria

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher