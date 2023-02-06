Western producers suspend sunflower seed shipments to Russia: Izvestia

Three Western seed producers have suspended sunflower seed shipments to Russia and paused customers' bids for purchases, the Izvestia newspaper reported on Monday, citing letters received by several Russian agricultural firms.

According to the report, Germany's Bayer, Swiss agrochemicals group Syngenta and seed firm Nuseed have suspended contracts with some Russian customers and revised prices.

"As of Feb 1, we are discontinuing existing invoices for sunflower seeds, suspending shipments, the creation of new invoices and also the processing of all incoming orders for shipments of sunflower hybrid seeds," Izvestia quoted Syngenta as saying in a letter.