BRICS nations to meet in South Africa seeking to blunt Western dominance

Spread over the globe and with economies that operate in vastly different ways, the main thing uniting the BRICS is scepticism about a world order they see as serving the interests of the United States and its rich-country allies who promote international norms they enforce but don't always respect.

Few details have emerged about what they plan to discuss, but expansion is expected to be high on the agenda, as some 40 nations have shown interest in joining, either formally or informally, according to South Africa. They include Saudi Arabia, Argentina and Egypt.

"BRICS AND AFRICA"

China, seeking to expand its geopolitical influence as its tussles with the United States, wants to enlarge BRICS quickly, while Brazil is resisting expansion, fearing the already unwieldy club could see its stature diluted by it.

In a written response to Reuters questions, China's foreign ministry said it "supports progress in expanding membership, and welcomes more like-minded partners to join the 'BRICS family' at an early date."

Russia needs friends to counter its diplomatic isolation over Ukraine, and so is keen to bring in new members, as is its most important African ally, South Africa.

India is on the fence.

In a nod to the bloc's African hosts, the theme of its 15th summit is "BRICS and Africa", emphasising how the bloc can build ties with a continent increasingly becoming a theatre for competition between world powers.