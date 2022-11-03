Reaction to wounding of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot and wounded in the shin on Thursday when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.

PAKISTAN PRIME MINISTER SHEHBAZ SHARIF

I strongly condemn the firing at Imran Khan's rally. An immediate report of the incident has been sought from the Interior Minister. We pray for the speedy recovery of Imran and other injured. The Federation will provide all possible support to the Punjab government in the security/investigation of the incident. Violence should have no place in national politics.

PAKISTAN PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI

Strongly condemn heinous assassination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI. I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery and of all those injured. My condolences to family of deceased political worker who died during the incident.