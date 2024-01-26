Trump begins his defence at E Jean Carroll defamation trial

Donald Trump is expected to take the witness stand on Thursday to defend against the writer E Jean Carroll's lawsuit claiming he should pay millions of dollars for defaming and sexually abusing her.

Trump's legal team began presenting the former US president's defence after Carroll's lawyers finished their case, and the judge rejected Trump's bid to dismiss the civil lawsuit.

Carroll is seeking at least $10 million over Trump's June 2019 denials that he had raped her in the mid-1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan.

The former Elle magazine advice columnist testified that the denials destroyed her reputation as a trustworthy journalist, and that she has received many death threats.