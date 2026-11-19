Trump says he referred to ex-Nvidia boss Huang's situation 'briefly' in talk with Xi

US President Donald Trump gestures next to Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives at Shenzhen Airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Summit in Shenzhen, China Nov 18, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

US President Donald Trump gestures next to Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives at Shenzhen Airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Summit in Shenzhen, China Nov 18, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

US President Donald Trump said he spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping about artificial intelligence, and that reference to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang only came up "briefly."

• Jensen Huang resigned after revelations about extramarital affairs, including with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang.

• "We did not discuss it. I might have referred to it just briefly because it's such a tragedy. It's a tragedy. He's such a brilliant man," Trump said in an interview with Fox News broadcast on the network's "The Ingraham Angle" show on Wednesday.

• US intelligence is trying to determine Alice Huang's ties to China's security ministry and what information she may have passed on, people familiar with the matter have said.

• "I haven't heard that," Trump said when asked if the affair posed a national security threat.

• "I haven't heard that she was a spy," Trump said.

• Jensen Huang had voiced support for Trump's AI agenda and met Trump several times as Nvidia sought to sell chips to China.

• "We spoke the whole evening, and we talked about that (AI)," Trump said in the interview about talks at dinner with Xi.