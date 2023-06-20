UN refugee chief calls for return to peacemaking to stem flows

The world needs to rediscover its ability to bring peace to various trouble spots in order to curb the growing flow of refugees, the head of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday.

There are 110 million displaced people around the world, up from 103 million last year and half that number a decade ago.

"The UN Security Council, the main international body for peace and security, is broken. They cannot agree on anything," the UN's High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told Reuters in the Kenyan capital.

"So we need to restore that capacity to lead, to drive peace because that is the only way we can address these flows."