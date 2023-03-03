    বাংলা

    Russia must be punished for Ukraine war, US, Quad allies say

    The so-called Quad group, comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia, also said that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons in Ukraine was 'inadmissible'

    Reuters
    Published : 3 March 2023, 06:12 AM
    Updated : 3 March 2023, 06:12 AM

    Russia cannot be allowed to wage war with impunity, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia said in a statement on Friday following a meeting in New Delhi.

    The so-called Quad group also said that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons in Ukraine was "inadmissible". Late last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty and threatened to resume nuclear tests.

    "If we allow with impunity Russia to do what it’s doing in Ukraine, then that’s a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it too," Blinken told a forum in India.

    Blinken met with counterparts from the Quad group on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in New Delhi, where ministers had traded blame over the conflict.

    A day earlier in New Delhi, Blinken met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the first time since the conflict began just over a year ago. During the brief encounter, Blinken urged Moscow to end the war and reverse its suspension of the New START nuclear treaty, a senior US official said.

    The Russian foreign ministry said Lavrov and Blinken spoke for less than 10 minutes and did not engage in any negotiations, Russian news agencies reported.

    At the G20, the United States and its allies called on member countries to keep pressuring Russia to end the conflict, but the G20 was unable to agree a joint statement on the war due to opposition from Russia, which calls its actions a "special military operation", and China.

    In their statement, the Quad ministers also took a barely disguised swipe at China by denouncing actions that increase tensions in the South China Sea, and the "militarisation" of disputed territories in the area.

    China has denounced the Quad as a Cold War construct and a clique "targeting other countries".

    RELATED STORIES
    Col. Isaac Taylor of the United Nations Command (UNC), Combined Forces Command (CFC), and United States Forces Korea (USFK) and Col. Lee Sung-jun of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff attend the press briefing of 2023 Freedom Shield Exercise at the Defense Ministry on March 03, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.
    US, S Korean troops to conduct largest combined drills in years
    The exercises, dubbed "Freedom Shield", will be held from March 13-23 to strengthen the allies' combined defensive posture, the two militaries said in a statement
    Ukrainian servicemen of the 80th Independent Air Assault Brigade fire a Howitzer D-30 artillery weapon towards Russian troops, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Feb 24, 2023.
    Under the radar, Germany trains Ukrainians on advanced air defence weapon
    Tight security deployed around weapon called a 'game changer' as reporters were allowed to visit a secret training site for the first time
    Ukrainian service members prepare to shoot from a howitzer at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine March 2, 2023.
    Battle for Bakhmut rages 'round the clock'
    Russian forces have been attacking Bakhmut for months, sometimes in waves and the site has become one of the bloodiest battles of the war.
    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi attend a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Mar 2, 2023. REUTERS
    Italy's Meloni asks Modi to push for peace in Ukraine
    India and Italy are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year and are looking to improve ties

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher