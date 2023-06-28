    বাংলা

    South Korea to boost visas for skilled workers amid labour shortages

    The country will boost its annual quota of visas to more than 30,000 this year from 2,000 a year ago, to help companies battling a staff crunch

    Reuters
    Published : 28 June 2023, 08:55 AM
    Updated : 28 June 2023, 08:55 AM

    South Korea will boost its annual quota of visas for skilled workers to more than 30,000 this year from 2,000 a year ago, to help companies battling a staff crunch, the justice minister said on Wednesday.

    With younger South Koreans reluctant to take up blue-collar jobs, the industrial and farming sectors of Asia's fourth-largest economy are struggling to fill vacancies.

    "As we are expanding the number by 30-fold at once ... there will be no talk of foreigners unable to come due to insufficient quota," the presidential office quoted Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon as telling a government meeting.

    The comparison was to the figure of about 1,000 in 2020, the minister added.

    South Korea, which initially planned a cap of 5,000 for such E-7-4 visas this year, will also relax application criteria and let companies hire more foreigners, the ministry said, in response to industry requests.

