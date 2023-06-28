South Korea to boost visas for skilled workers amid labour shortages

"As we are expanding the number by 30-fold at once ... there will be no talk of foreigners unable to come due to insufficient quota," the presidential office quoted Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon as telling a government meeting.

The comparison was to the figure of about 1,000 in 2020, the minister added.

South Korea, which initially planned a cap of 5,000 for such E-7-4 visas this year, will also relax application criteria and let companies hire more foreigners, the ministry said, in response to industry requests.