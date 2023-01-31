Two years on, Myanmar coup takes a 'catastrophic toll'

THE RESISTANCE FIGHTER

Aye Chan heard the rat-tat-tat of gunfire followed by an explosion.

"I didn't know if I had been hit or not," the 21-year-old told Reuters, recalling the military attack last year that cost him his leg.

When he tried to stand, his legs didn't work. A comrade carried him to a hospital where he awoke to find one had been amputated from the knee down.

A factory worker making instant noodles before the coup, he had been part of the massive crowds which took to the streets to demand democracy be restored after the coup.

When protest groups began taking up arms, he joined them.

The first time on the frontlines, his heart was pounding.

“Then I looked around at my comrades and they were smiling and laughing. I was not afraid.”

While morale among the resistance troops is high, he said, they are outmatched by a well-equipped army.

“When they shoot, they shoot continuously, we can’t even raise our head,” he said. “We need to save bullets as well.”

Now, he spends most days sleeping, cooking and sharing food with friends. “I try to live my life as happily as I can,” he said. “I can't do the things I did before.”

Reuters is not disclosing his whereabouts for security reasons.

He has no regrets about joining the resistance.

“If I recover enough, I will go back to war. This is until the end.”