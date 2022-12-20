Thailand races to locate missing marines from sunken warship

Thailand's military mobilised helicopters, warships and unmanned drones off its central coast on Tuesday as rescue teams raced against time to find survivors after a corvette sank at the weekend in choppy waters.

One marine was rescued on Tuesday from the waters of the Gulf of Thailand, the navy said, among dozens who were forced to abandon the HTMS Sukhothai late on Sunday, after it was knocked over by four-metre (13 ft) waves and strong winds.

There were 29 marines still unaccounted for by Tuesday afternoon. Some were without life vests.

The vessel suffered an engine malfunction as it took on water and went down about 20 nautical miles off Prachuap Khiri Khan province. The U.S.-made corvette, in use since 1987, was carrying 105 military personnel, of whom 76 have been rescued.