    বাংলা

    Malaysian mother's joy as son gets chance of death row reprieve

    Razali was sentenced to death 23 years ago after breaching Malaysia's tough laws on drugs when he was caught with 851 grammes of cannabis

    Ahmad Luqman IsmailReuters
    Published : 5 April 2023, 06:55 AM
    Updated : 5 April 2023, 06:55 AM

    For the past two decades, Malaysian mother Siti Zabidah Muhammad Rasyid has been hoping for a miracle to save her son Razali from death row.

    He was sentenced to death 23 years ago after breaching Malaysia's tough laws on drugs when he was caught with 851 grammes (1.9 pounds) of cannabis.

    But Siti Zabidah's prayers were answered this week when parliament passed sweeping legal reforms to scrap Malaysia's mandatory death penalty.

    "The joy was immense," said a tearful Siti Zabidah, speaking from her apartment in the state of Selangor, near the capital Kuala Lumpur.

    She said her son said a friend forced him to carry the drugs and then made him a scapegoat after being arrested.

    A judge rejected an earlier attempt by the family to file an appeal against the sentence.

    She recounted how she collapsed after hearing the judge's decision, fearing the legal avenues for her son were shut.

    "I can go on without a husband but not without my children," she said.

    More than 1,300 people facing the death penalty or life imprisonment in Malaysia - including those who have exhausted all legal appeals - can seek a sentencing review under the new rules passed on Monday.

    The amendments apply to 34 offences currently punishable by death, including murder and drug trafficking. Eleven of those have stipulated death as the mandatory punishment.

    For now, life imprisonment sentences, defined by Malaysian law as a fixed term of 30 years, will be retained.

    The fate of Siti Zabidah's son lies in the hands of the courts, which will decide on a possible alternative sentencing or punishment.

    Alternatives to the death penalty under the new rules include caning and a jail term of up to 40 years.

    Siti Zabidah said she would stand by her son whatever happened.

    "As long as I'm alive, I'll give him strength," she said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak walks out from the Federal Court during a court break, in Putrajaya, Malaysia August 23, 2022.
    Malaysian ex-PM Najib loses graft conviction review bid
    Najib was jailed last year after Malaysia's Federal Court upheld a guilty verdict and 12-year prison sentence handed down to him by a lower court
    Malaysian former Prime Minister and Perikatan Nasional Chairman Muhyiddin Yassin waves as he leaves after Malaysia's 15th general election in Shah Alam, Malaysia Nov 20, 2022.
    With another ex-prime minister charged, Malaysia risks further turmoil
    Anwar runs a progressive, multi-ethnic bloc but has faced criticism for joining hands with the corruption-tainted UMNO party to form a government
    Former Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya, Malaysia March 9, 2023.
    Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin charged with abuse of power, money laundering
    The charges come just three months after Muhyiddin lost a closely fought and divisive general election to Anwar Ibrahim
    Former Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya, Malaysia March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
    Malaysia's ex-PM Muhyiddin arrested
    Muhyuddin will be charged under laws related to abuse of power and money laundering in a Kuala Lumpur court on Friday

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain