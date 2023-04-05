Malaysian mother's joy as son gets chance of death row reprieve

For the past two decades, Malaysian mother Siti Zabidah Muhammad Rasyid has been hoping for a miracle to save her son Razali from death row.

He was sentenced to death 23 years ago after breaching Malaysia's tough laws on drugs when he was caught with 851 grammes (1.9 pounds) of cannabis.

But Siti Zabidah's prayers were answered this week when parliament passed sweeping legal reforms to scrap Malaysia's mandatory death penalty.

"The joy was immense," said a tearful Siti Zabidah, speaking from her apartment in the state of Selangor, near the capital Kuala Lumpur.

She said her son said a friend forced him to carry the drugs and then made him a scapegoat after being arrested.