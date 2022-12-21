    বাংলা

    Malaysia floods force tens of thousands to evacuate

    At least two people have died as floods hit five states this week and forced over 72,000 people to evacuate

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Dec 2022, 10:17 AM
    Updated : 21 Dec 2022, 10:17 AM

    Malaysian towns were left inundated with muddy water in the wake of torrential rains, footage shared on social media and verified by Reuters showed on Wednesday, forcing more than 72,000 people to evacuate as rainfall and floods were forecast to persist.

    At least two people have died as floods hit five states this week, and authorities have set up hundreds of relief shelters as the number of people displaced grows.

    Videos on social media showed brown water gushing into fields and streets, submerging cars and causing rivers to breach their banks. Emergency responders were seen wading in waist-deep water to rescue victims. 

    The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has warned of more floods in the comings days as the monsoon season, which lasts from October to March, carries on. Authorities urged residents to evacuate if possible.

    Experts have said rapid urbanisation and conversion of forests into settlements and industrial agriculture have made even inland areas, including capital city Kuala Lumpur, increasingly vulnerable to extreme floods as rainstorms intensify due to climate chang.

    RELATED STORIES
    Crew members from the capsized HTMS Sukhothai warship receive medical treatment in the Gulf of Thailand, Dec 18, 2022.
    Thailand races to locate missing marines from sunken warship
    There were 29 marines still unaccounted for by Tuesday afternoon. Some were without life vests
    Muslim girl holds a balloon while attending mass prayers at the Sunda Kelapa port during Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 2, 2022.
    Politics, Islam bring Indonesian compromise on criminal code
    Islamic parties wanted even harsher punishment for moral crimes in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, accounts of behind-the-scenes negotiations reveal
    Myanmar citizens who live in Thailand, hold a portrait of former Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi as they protest against the execution of pro-democracy activists, at Myanmar embassy in Bangkok, Thailand July 26, 2022.
    UN Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Myanmar
    Myanmar has been in crisis since the army took power from Suu Kyi's elected government in February last year
    Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Wan Azizah Ismail are greeted by parliament staff as they arrive at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec 19, 2022.
    Malaysia’s Anwar wins motion of confidence in parliament
    He has convened parliament to prove his majority, after rival and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin cast doubt on his support

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher