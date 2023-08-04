    বাংলা

    Imran Khan's trial on charges of selling state gifts halted temporarily

    The halt comes after the high court asked a lower court to look into whether a legal complaint filed by the country's election commission

    Asif ShahzadReuters
    Published : 4 August 2023, 11:45 AM
    Updated : 4 August 2023, 11:45 AM

    A Pakistan high court on Friday temporarily halted former Prime Minister Imran Khan's trial on charges of illegally selling state gifts, his party and local media said.

    The halt comes after the high court asked a lower court to look into whether a legal complaint filed by the country's election commission, as part of an inquiry against Khan, constituted a criminal proceeding, local Geo TV reported.

    Khan's legal team had challenged the commission's complaint. Khan's spokesman Farrukh Habib hailed the higher court's decision.

    The trial, which is in its final stage, relates to an inquiry conducted by the election commission which found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan Mar 17, 2023.
    Pakistan SC rejects Khan's plea that trial be halted
    Legal experts say a possible conviction in the case could end Khan's political career
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
    Imran Khan to face charges of exposing official secrets
    The former prime minister lost power in a vote of no confidence, in which he has said Washington got involved after his visit to Moscow
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. Reuters
    Pakistan grants extra powers to graft body probing Imran Khan
    The move came hours before Khan and his wife were set to appear before the NAB in Islamabad and at hearings in other cases
    Supporters of Pakistani former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones at police during a protest against Khan's arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 10, 2023.
    3 top Pakistan army officers sacked over violence
    They are sacked for failing to avert violent clashes that erupted across the country in response to the former PM Khan's arrest

    Opinion

    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination
    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints