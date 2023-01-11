    বাংলা

    Explosion outside Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul causes casualties

    The blast takes place at a busy time of day in a heavily fortified area surrounded by checkpoints on a street housing several ministries

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Jan 2023, 03:07 PM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2023, 03:07 PM

    An explosion outside the foreign ministry in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday caused a number of casualties, police said.

    A photo of the area, confirmed by official sources, showed at least nine people wounded or killed, lying outside the ministry as security forces attended to them.

    The blast hit around 4 p.m. local time (1130 GMT), Kabul's police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said. He did not provide details on the number of casualties, saying officials were investigating.

    The Taliban-run administration has faced an insurgency by Islamic State militants who have targeted foreigners at certain sites, including the Russian and Pakistani embassies and a hotel catering to Chinese businessmen.

    The blast took place at a busy time of day in a heavily fortified area surrounded by checkpoints on a street housing several ministries.

    A person in a nearby office, who asked not to be named, described hearing a loud explosion and said they were evacuated from their building.

    Some countries, including Turkey and China, also have embassies in the area.

    A spokesperson for the foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

