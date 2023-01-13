    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka to slash military by a third to cut costs

    The nation will slash its army by a third to 135,000 by next year and to 100,000 by 2030, the defence minister says

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Jan 2023, 06:49 AM
    Updated : 13 Jan 2023, 06:49 AM

    Sri Lanka will slash its army by a third to 135,000 by next year and to 100,000 by 2030, the defence minister said on Friday, as the country facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades tries to cut costs.

    "Military spending is basically state-borne expenditure which indirectly stimulates and opens avenues for economic growth by way of assuring national and human security," Premitha Bandara Thennakoon said in a statement.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher