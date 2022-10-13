At least 17 die in southern Pakistan bus fire

At least 17 flood affected people died of burns in southern Pakistan on Wednesday night when the bus they were traveling caught fire as they returning home, officials said.

The incident occurred at M-9 motorway connecting the port city of Karachi with Hyderabad and Jamshoro cities of Sindh province.

“So far, 17 passengers have died in the accident, 10 were injured who were treated by rescue teams,” Siraj Qasim Soomro, parliamentary health secretary told reporters.