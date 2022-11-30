Blast hits school in north Afghanistan, killing 15: provincial official

A blast tore though a religious school during prayer time in the northern Afghan province of Samangan on Wednesday, killing 15 people, a provincial spokesperson said.

At least 20 people were also wounded in the explosion in the provincial capital of Aybak, Emdadullah Muhajir, spokesperson for Samangan's provincial government added.

"A blast took place around 12:45pm inside Jahdia Madrassa in the centre of city. Lots of boys are studying at this madrassa (religious school)," he said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast. Muhajir said an investigation had begun.