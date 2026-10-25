Naseeruddin Shah backs protesting SRFTI students, faces ‘lying’ charge

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has expressed solidarity with protesting students of Kolkata’s Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, or SRFTI, drawing criticism from sources who say his remarks risk further escalating tensions on the campus.

The row comes days after SRFTI Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera was allegedly assaulted amid a series of protests and confrontations at the institute, NDTV reports.

A report by SRFTI, which operates under India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said the administration’s recent measures were aimed at protecting the safety, dignity and academic future of more than 500 students.

In a video posted on social media, Shah voiced support for the protesting students and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, of pursuing a “vendetta” against them.

“After its... victory in the Bengal elections, the BJP seems to be all out for revenge against anyone who does not subscribe to its beliefs and policies,” he said.

Shah described the students as “victims” and alleged that the BJP was “either hoping to brainwash or frighten future filmmakers of the country”.

“I can promise you that is not going to happen,” he added.

Responding to Shah, BJP MP and spokesperson Rahul Sinha called for an investigation into the actor’s comments and alleged that they could be linked to an international conspiracy.

Sinha questioned Shah’s motives, claiming the actor had emerged after a long period of inactivity to become part of a wider conspiracy involving foreign forces and opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M), to undermine democracy.

Sources critical of Shah accused him of “blatantly lying” and further inflaming tensions in a way that could harm the students and jeopardise their future, NDTV said. They also argued that the actor was not a stakeholder in the dispute and had nothing to lose.

The SRFTI report said a section of students had opposed the installation of CCTV cameras intended to strengthen campus security, “raising questions about their interests and in the process compromising the safety and security of the whole institute community”.

According to the report, the unrest began on Sept 27 when protesting students barged into the main auditorium during an authorised event, triggering a physical confrontation and vandalism.

The alleged assault on the vice-chancellor followed that incident.

The institute filed a first information report, or FIR, against unidentified people and paid the hospital expenses of injured students, according to reports.

It also raised the height of the main gate, installed fencing and deployed additional security personnel, while police addressed concerns over the safety of female students.

The situation escalated on Oct 4 when around 250 protesting students allegedly confined Ajmera at the main gate until 11pm.

From Oct 6, at least 50 to 60 students occupied the vice-chancellor’s office for nearly two days, damaging his chair and vandalising the room, according to the institute.

On Oct 15, a student identified as Shubahm allegedly manhandled Ajmera. Stones were thrown at his office the following day, the institute said.

SRFTI said it rusticated six students for a year over misconduct and suspended classes until Nov 13 in an effort to restore a safe environment free from intimidation for students seeking to complete their training.

Before the Oct 4 escalation, protesters had also organised marches without permission and brought people associated with political organisations from outside the campus, according to the institute.

The institute said participants shouted provocative slogans despite requests from police to exercise restraint.

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia has also backed the protesting students, saying she was “absolutely horrified” that they faced disciplinary action over alleged attacks by groups linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS, the ideological parent of the BJP.