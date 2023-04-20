Eid shopping sees sharp drop as Pakistanis feel inflation pinch

Retail sales in Pakistan have witnessed a sharp drop compared to previous years in the run up to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, retailers say, as shoppers feel the pinch of decades-high inflation.

The lead up to Eid al-Fitr, expected to fall on Saturday in Pakistan to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, traditionally sees the highest sales of the year. But this year, the country is in the midst of a crippling economic crisis.

"There has been a 20 percent reduction in sales across all categories except women’s clothing," Tariq Mehboob, chairman of the Chain Store Association Pakistan (CAP) and CEO of Royal Tag, a clothing brand for men, told Reuters.