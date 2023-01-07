Nearly 200 people in Himalayan town evacuated after homes develop cracks

Indian authorities have moved nearly 200 people from their homes in the Himalayan town of Joshimath, an official said on Saturday, after hundreds of buildings in the area popular with pilgrims and tourists developed cracks due to shifting soil.

For years, experts have warned that large-scale construction work, including hydro power projects, in and around Joshimath could lead to land subsidence - the sinking or settling of the ground surface.

In recent weeks, cracks have been reported in more than 600 houses in Joshimath, prompting local authorities to move around 193 residents to safer locations, including hotels and guest houses, government official Himanshu Khurana said.

"The evacuation process is under way and a team of scientists from different institutes have been trying to know the cause and how to contain the situation," said Khurana, the district magistrate in Chamoli district, where Joshimath is located.