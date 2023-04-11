    বাংলা

    Pakistan-administered Kashmir's PM sacked by court in contempt case

    The Kashmir leader was tried over a speech he made last week criticising the courts for what he said was interference in his government's affairs

    Reuters
    Published : 11 April 2023, 10:19 AM
    Updated : 11 April 2023, 10:19 AM

    Pakistan administered Kashmir's Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was sacked from his office by a court on Tuesday in a contempt case, the court order said.

    Ilyas comes from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been locked in a political wrangling with the government that succeeded him in Islamabad.

    The Kashmir leader was tried over a speech he made last week criticising the courts for what he said was interference in his government's affairs, a court official told Reuters.

    Chief Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, who headed a panel of four judges, told a packed courtroom that Ilyas "stands disqualified from being the member of the legislative assembly and ceases to hold any public office".

    RELATED STORIES
    Delegates ride in a buggy at G20 finance officials meeting venue near Bengaluru, India, Feb 22, 2023.
    Pakistan condemns India's decision to hold G20 meetings in Kashmir
    "India's irresponsible move is the latest in a series of self serving measures to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir," a Pakistan foreign ministry statement said
    Supporters and security officials escort the vehicle of Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, as he appears at the district High Court in Lahore, Pakistan Mar 21, 2023.
    Pakistani parliament's ruling sought over ex-PM Imran Khan's party
    Clashes erupted after the former prime minister’s supporters prevented police and paramilitary forces from arresting him
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan stands with people in Zaman Park, after security forces had fired tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of Khan's supporters who had cordoned off his home in an effort to prevent his arrest, in Lahore, Pakistan Mar 15, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media.
    Imran Khan to appear in court
    The high court cancelled an arrest warrant it issued after he repeatedly failed to attend hearings
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan stands with people in Zaman Park, after security forces had fired tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of Khan's supporters who had cordoned off his home in an effort to prevent his arrest, in Lahore, Pakistan Mar 15, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media.
    Imran Khan's plea to suspend arrest warrant rejected
    The decision is stoking fears of a renewed confrontation between Pakistan ex-PM’s supporters and security forces

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan