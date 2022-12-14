Pakistan accuses India of being behind 2021 bombing outside militant home

Pakistan's interior minister accused India on Tuesday of being behind a bombing in 2021 near the house of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of a militant Islamist group blamed for a deadly 2008 attack in Mumbai.

A suicide bomber rammed a car into a police checkpoint just outside Saeed's house, killing four people in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore in 2021. No one from his family was hurt.

"We have strong evidence that India was involved in this attack. Our forces have all the evidence that they funded it," Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a news conference in Islamabad.