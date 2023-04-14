    বাংলা

    Pakistan's central bank governor says inflation to begin decelerating over next few months

    With the revival of the IMF program, the uncertainty regarding external financing will also fade away, central bank governor Jameel Ahmad said

    Published : 14 April 2023, 10:14 AM
    Pakistan's central bank governor said on Friday that the country's inflation is expected to start decelerating over the next few months.

    "And with the revival of the IMF program, the uncertainty regarding external financing will also fade away," central bank governor Jameel Ahmad said in a statement from the State Bank of Pakistan.

    Pakistan has less than a month's worth of foreign exchange reserves and is awaiting a bailout package of $1.1 billion from the IMF that has been delayed since November over issues related to fiscal policy adjustments.

