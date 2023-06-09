    বাংলা

    India study estimates 11% of population is diabetic

    The study of more than 113,000 people also found that around 15% of Indians were pre-diabetic and around 35% have hypertension

    Reuters
    Published : 9 June 2023, 09:55 AM
    Updated : 9 June 2023, 09:55 AM

    Some 11% of Indians are diabetic, a government study found, adding that diabetes, hypertension and obesity are much more common in India than previously estimated.

    The study of more than 113,000 people also found that around 15% of Indians were pre-diabetic and around 35% have hypertension. It was conducted between October 2008 and December 2020 across 31 Indian states and territories.

    "It is quite evident from the study results that India has a substantial population at risk of cardiovascular disease and other long-term organ complications," RS Dhaliwal, head of the non-communicable diseases division at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said in a statement.

    ICMR, which funded the study, estimates that India - the world's most populous country - has 101 million people with diabetes.

    That is 36% more than a 2021 estimate of 74.2 million people by the International Diabetes Federation.

    The Indian government says unhealthy diets, lack of physical activity as well as the harmful use of alcohol and tobacco are factors behind the rise in cases of diabetes.

    India's health secretary said last month that the "lifestyle of a large section of the population has become more sedentary than before" and that the burden of metabolic diseases was growing.

    The US National Clinical Care Commission has also estimated that about 11% of the US population has diabetes.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2020.
    Indian shares rise after RBI keeps rates unchanged
    The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was up 0.23% at 18,770.20 as of 10:44 am IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.23% to 63,285.99
    A man holds 2000 Indian rupee notes as he leaves a bank in Mumbai, India, Nov 24, 2016.
    Indian rupee caught between rising rate hike odds, support at 82.80/dollar
    Expectations that India will not allow the rupee to weaken past 83 ensured that the rupee remains largely rangebound in the wake of the upbeat dollar
    A man holds 2000 Indian rupee notes as he leaves a bank in Mumbai, India, Nov 24, 2016.
    India's latest currency note exchange seen less disruptive than 2016
    The currency note exchange has spurred some gold-buying and banks are preparing for a rush of customers depositing 2,000 rupee notes
    Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai, India, Jul 15, 2015.
    India's exports likely to touch $900bn in 2023-24: exporters
    India’s exports have increased by more than $200 billion in the last two years, led by a surge in exports of software, mobile exports, and agricultural and petroleum products

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps