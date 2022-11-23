Pakistan PM Sharif to pick new chief of powerful military

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to pick a new army chief in the next couple of days, two government officials said on Wednesday, after the military said it had sent a list of six candidates to his office.

This key appointment has never attracted so much jockeying, lobbying and controversy, analysts said, mainly because former prime minister Imran Khan has alleged that the military played a key role in his ouster in a parliamentary vote in April.

The military, a powerful institution in Pakistan that has often led the country and has often decided who governs it, denies his allegations.

Last week Khan said that even if the military had not been involved it could still have saved his government.

Khan has been leading a massive protest campaign since his ouster to demand snap polls and, according to political analysts, to put pressure on the government and the military to manipulate the new selection in his favour.