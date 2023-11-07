Temblors rattle Nepal days after deadly earthquake; 3 hurt

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Nepal on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, followed by another slightly weaker temblor, injuring three people, just days after 153 perished in the country's worst quake since 2015.

Jajarkot police official Satosh Rokka said at least three people sustained minor injuries on Monday, adding: "There are reports of some landslides blocking roads but no deaths so far."

The epicentre of Monday's bigger earthquake was in Ramidanda in Jajarkot district, the same location as Friday's temblor, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre said.

A second 4.5-magnitude quake with its epicentre at Paink, near Ramidanda in the west of the Himalayan nation, struck nine minutes after the first one, the centre said.