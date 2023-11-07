    বাংলা

    Temblors rattle Nepal days after deadly earthquake; 3 hurt

    A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Nepal on Monday followed by another slightly weaker temblor

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Nov 2023, 05:42 AM
    Updated : 7 Nov 2023, 05:42 AM

    A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Nepal on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, followed by another slightly weaker temblor, injuring three people, just days after 153 perished in the country's worst quake since 2015.

    Jajarkot police official Satosh Rokka said at least three people sustained minor injuries on Monday, adding: "There are reports of some landslides blocking roads but no deaths so far."

    The epicentre of Monday's bigger earthquake was in Ramidanda in Jajarkot district, the same location as Friday's temblor, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre said.

    A second 4.5-magnitude quake with its epicentre at Paink, near Ramidanda in the west of the Himalayan nation, struck nine minutes after the first one, the centre said.

    Jajarkot district official Ek Raj Upadhayay said buildings with damage after Friday's quake may have been further compromised, but no details were available.

    At least 153 people died and more than 339 were injured in Friday's 6.4 magnitude quake in the Jajarkot region, according to revised figures, as houses in the area collapsed and buildings as far away as New Delhi in neighbouring India felt aftershocks.

    The quake was the deadliest in the Himalayan country since 2015, when about 9,000 people were killed in two earthquakes. Whole towns, centuries-old temples and other historic sites were reduced to rubble at the time, and more than a million houses destroyed at a cost to the economy of $6 billion.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of a damaged school building after an earthquake at Khalanga in Jajarkot, Nepal November 4, 2023.
    Relatives of Nepal quake victims cremate loved ones
    Surrounding about 10 bodies shrouded in white cloth in a tarpaulin tent, relatives prepared garlands of marigolds for the Hindu cremation rites
    FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators rally in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at Freedom Plaza in Washington, US, Nov 4, 2023.
    Protesters oppose Biden war policy in Washington
    They demanded a ceasefire in Gaza where thousands have been killed in an Israeli offensive since an attack by Palestinian Islamists Hamas
    A damaged building is seen after an earthquake in Jajarkot, Nepal, Nov 4, 2023.
    Rescuers struggle to find Nepal quake survivors
    The quake struck the Jajarkot region in the west of the Himalayan nation on Friday with a 6.4 magnitude
    Light illuminates a street between the cluster of residential buildings in Kathmandu, Nepal November 8, 2022. Reuters
    Nepal earthquake kills at least 128, toll could rise
    Dozens were injured when a strong earthquake hit the the western area of Jajarkot, with tremors being felt as far as New Delhi

    Opinion

    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine
    None of them went to Gaza or Ramallah . . .
    Syed Badrul Ahsan