Pakistan parliament to dissolve to set stage for election

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he would advise the president to dissolve parliament late on Wednesday, setting the stage for a national election as the country grapples with political and economic crises.

The parliament's five-year term is due to expire on Aug 12, but this move would dissolve it three days earlier.

"I will tonight advise the president to dissolve the parliament," the premier told parliament. He said he would start discussions with the opposition leader on Thursday to pick a name from candidate lists of both sides to nominate as caretaker prime minister.

Sharif's recommendation has to be endorsed by President Arif Alvi and the election held within 90 days under the supervision of a caretaker government.